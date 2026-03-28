Tiger Woods gets arrested for DUI after Florida crash: Here’s all that followed

Tiger Woods, American golf legend, was recently arrested on suspicion of DUI after a car crash in Florida. The golfer was accused of being involved in two vehicle crashes on Friday afternoon. However, later in the same night Tiger was released from the Martin County Jail.
Tiger was driving through a local residential area at high speed and that’s when the accident happened. As per the official report, the golfer was able to crawl out of the passenger seat and was slightly injured from the impact. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said, “He did exemplify signs of an impairment”.
Authorities also confirmed that he was under the influence of “some type of medication or drug”. While he was examined he agreed to a breathalyser but refused a urine test.
Tiger was assigned a separate cell and was given reasonable provisions basing his status. The sheriff said, “He’s not going to be with other inmates that could hurt him or try to capitalise on what he did”. Adding more he stated, “He’ll pay the price, but he’s not going to pay the price by getting punished in jail.”
After getting arrested at around 2 pm, he was seen leaving the side entrance of the jail, riding in the passenger seat of an SUV at 11:15 pm that night. The timing was attributed to the rule requiring an eight-hour custody period before bail can be processed.
Though the golfer was arrested on accounts of being under the influence of drugs, no substance was found in his vehicle as per the authorities.
As of now investigation is still on and if he is found guilty of any of the charges, he would have to pay a considerable amount and possibly serve more jail time. The penalty for DUI in the state is imprisonment for up to six months and a fine of up to $1,000.