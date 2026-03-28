Tiger Woods gets arrested for DUI after Florida crash: Here’s all that followed

Tiger Woods, American golf legend, was recently arrested on suspicion of DUI after a car crash in Florida. The golfer was accused of being involved in two vehicle crashes on Friday afternoon. However, later in the same night Tiger was released from the Martin County Jail.

Tiger Woods arrested for DUI agrees to breathalyser but refuses urine test

Tiger was driving through a local residential area at high speed and that’s when the accident happened. As per the official report, the golfer was able to crawl out of the passenger seat and was slightly injured from the impact. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said, “He did exemplify signs of an impairment”.

Authorities also confirmed that he was under the influence of “some type of medication or drug”. While he was examined he agreed to a breathalyser but refused a urine test.

Tiger was assigned a separate cell and was given reasonable provisions basing his status. The sheriff said, “He’s not going to be with other inmates that could hurt him or try to capitalise on what he did”. Adding more he stated, “He’ll pay the price, but he’s not going to pay the price by getting punished in jail.”