Miss Grand Thailand contestant’s false teeth displaces mid-speech; manages it gracefully

Beauty pageants are more than just flawless charm, it is about confidence, composure and endless preparations. But sometimes with the world constantly pausing its gaze onto the contestant, mishaps take shape on the runway. One such incident recently happened with Miss Grand Thailand contestant Kamolwan Chanago which soon became a viral moment on social media.
As the curtains unfolded, Kamolwan Chanago was called to the stage for her opening speech at the Miss Grand Thailand pageant. She walked through the runway gracefully with utter confidence, and got to the mic for her speech. As she started off with her introduction her dental fixture decided to play a trick on her.
In the middle of the speech her false teeth came off but she managed to fix it in a matter of seconds. Kamolwan turned around, did whatever she had to do with her teeth and then turned towards the camera and walked through the runway like nothing ever happened.
Her confidence and enticing aura impressed audiences at the event and appreciations flooded as the video went viral. However as is often the case, it drew some negative comments too, but the overwhelming cheer and support for the model clearly eclipsed the negativity.
One user wrote, “She handled it with more grace than most people handle minor inconveniences”. Another added, “Veneers said 'not today' but she said 'watch me'. Turned a dental disaster into a masterclass in grace. Most people crumble over a bad hair day she did well to fix her teeth and kept strutting like nothing happened. Respect. Pure composure under pressure”.
Another user wrote, “I feel so bad for her, on camera for all to see. Wishing her all the best and good things to come”.
The finale of Miss Grand Thailand is set to take place on March 28. The winner will represent Thailand at the Miss Grand International 2026 in India, which is scheduled to take place in October 2026.
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