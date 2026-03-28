Miss Grand Thailand contestant’s false teeth displaces mid-speech; manages it gracefully

Beauty pageants are more than just flawless charm, it is about confidence, composure and endless preparations. But sometimes with the world constantly pausing its gaze onto the contestant, mishaps take shape on the runway. One such incident recently happened with Miss Grand Thailand contestant Kamolwan Chanago which soon became a viral moment on social media.

Confidence over crisis: Miss Grand Thailand Contestant turns awkward moment viral

As the curtains unfolded, Kamolwan Chanago was called to the stage for her opening speech at the Miss Grand Thailand pageant. She walked through the runway gracefully with utter confidence, and got to the mic for her speech. As she started off with her introduction her dental fixture decided to play a trick on her.

In the middle of the speech her false teeth came off but she managed to fix it in a matter of seconds. Kamolwan turned around, did whatever she had to do with her teeth and then turned towards the camera and walked through the runway like nothing ever happened.

Her confidence and enticing aura impressed audiences at the event and appreciations flooded as the video went viral. However as is often the case, it drew some negative comments too, but the overwhelming cheer and support for the model clearly eclipsed the negativity.