Vidya Vox returns to her roots with latest album and Hyderabad live set

The story of early south Asian YouTube breakthroughs feels incomplete without Vidya Vox, one of the first artistes from the diaspora to turn the platform into a real stage. As she heads to Hyderabad for a live set, the journey from screen to stage feels especially real. “I think people should expect to have fun and party. Some old hits, I’m going to sing songs that people know, but also some new songs from my album Sundari,” she says.

Cultural roots and new sounds: Vidya Vox's musical evolution

In the beginning, there was no big plan. “Honestly, I don’t think I was chasing anything specific. I just wanted people to hear my music. I wanted a way to be able to express myself without having to wait for a music director or someone else to give me a chance,” Vidya shares. YouTube became that space where she could put her ideas out without asking for permission. Her mashups became the first thing people connected with, but for her, they were always personal. “I think they’ve always been something that has connected me to my identity growing up. That’s kind of how I grew up. It’s the quite literal musical representation of my upbringing,” she explains. “There’s the American part of myself, and here is the Indian part of myself that learned Carnatic music growing up… it’s basically who I am as a person.”

Even then, Vidya says the process was never easy. “I feel like they were always trial and error. There’s so many mashups that never made it online because I didn’t think that they worked,” she explains. “For me, when I listen to a mashup, I want to feel like its one song, not like you’re listening to two separate songs. It needs to feel like one cohesive piece of music.” The shift away from mashups came suddenly and not entirely by choice. “After a bunch of these mashups got super popular, an Indian record label came after me for a lot of money in a very illegal way. I just didn’t have enough lawyer fees to fight them,” she shares. The situation forced her to rethink everything. “I was like, you know what, this seems like a sign from the universe to stop doing these covers.” What followed was a clean break. “I just woke up and deleted a bunch of videos from my channel that belonged to that record label and started making my own music,” Vidya says. It was a difficult moment, but also a turning point.

That turning point led directly into her first body of original work. “With my first EP, Kuthu Fire, I wanted everything to be quite a literal representation of what I was already doing with mashups, but with originals.” She adds: “I was like, okay, let me do this original music but have it mostly in English, but then have a little bit of Tamil or Malayalam for that feeling.” It was her way of carrying forward the same identity, but this time through her own writing.