Shalmali Kholgade on embracing independence, her new single ‘Impression’ and stepping into a bold pop era

The modern music industry often operates on the machinery of manufactured hype, but singer Shalmali Kholgade is currently redefining what success looks like on her own terms. Choosing a path of fierce, unapologetic autonomy — the chanteuse recently bypassed the conventional label ecosystem to wrap up her very first entirely self-funded, five-city tour. It was a bold triumph that proved that authentic connection with fans still outweighs algorithmic noise. Ahead of her live performance at this weekend’s UN40: Music & Beyond, we catch up with the singer to discuss her latest music and her highly anticipated pop era.

Shalmali Kholgade talks about her new single and her musical journey

This pursuit of artistic liberation perfectly contextualises her latest sonic endeavour, Impression, which serves as her vibrant first release of 2026. “I loved the idea of starting the year with a song that feels light on its feet but strong at its core,” she shares.

Following a robust and heavily applauded solo discography — including projects like 2X Side A and 2X Side B, as well as standout singles such as Kalle Kalle and Way You Move — this latest drop is less about proving her technical prowess and more about a visceral act of self-actualisation. “Impression feels like a natural evolution. It feels less like proving something and more like settling into who I am as an artiste right now,” she reflects.

Visually, Impression abandons the static for a deeply kinetic form of storytelling, heavily emphasising colour and choreography. “ I’m very involved, as I am in every indie song that I do,” she states when asked about her command over the visual language. “Dance is such an integral part of how I experience music, so it was important for the visuals to feel like an extension of the song’s personality,” she enthuses. In a refreshing creative pivot, she essentially reverse-engineered the project. “I knew on the day we did the song-writing session that I would make a dance video to this song. I knew I wanted the viewer to take away nothing except the dance from the video,” she emphasises.

To manifest this vision, she reached out to choreographer Sneha Singh. “Sneha is a friend from my Kalle Kalle days. She is an incredible dancer and choreographer, but we also connect at a deeper level,” she elaborates. “We spoke a lot about movement as expression rather than just choreography,” the singer shares. “From colour palettes to the way the camera moves, everything was designed to feel fluid and expressive,” she adds.