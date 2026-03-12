All we know about the BTS comeback concert so far

The government of South Korea considers safety to be a top priority. The government has planned to send 4,800 police officers and 3,400 officials to handle the crowd. Yun has also emphasised a ‘safety-first’ policy. Although fans are allowed to stay overnight, large tents are not allowed. As a result, 894 public toilets have been arranged in nearby buildings.

The new sound: Arirang

The new album of the group, titled Arirang, will be available on March 20, 2026. It will be the first time since their anthology in 2022 that the members of BTS, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have collaborated. Some of the songs featured in the album include Body to Body, Hooligan and SWIM, which is the lead single.

The BTS The Comeback Live | ARIRANG concert will be available on Netflix globally on March 21.

Global live viewings

However, for fans from other countries, it is a celebration that is brought to the big screens as well. In India, PVR INOX Pictures has planned to show a live screening of the world tour shows from Goyang and Tokyo. The shows are scheduled for April 11 at 3.15 pm and April 18 at 11.15 am. It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for fans from other countries to feel the excitement of a live show.