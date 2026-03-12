All we know about the BTS comeback concert so far

The wait is finally over. After four years of solo works and military services, the world phenomenon BTS is making a comeback as a full septet. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety of South Korea has confirmed that a massive free comeback concert will be held in the central part of Seoul next week, marking the official start of the Arirang era.
The event is expected to attract up to 2,60,000 people at Gwanghwamun Square. It will therefore be one of the biggest public events in the country since the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Only 22,000 people will be in the inner circle of the event, but Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung stated that the areas around the event will be accessible to the public.
The government of South Korea considers safety to be a top priority. The government has planned to send 4,800 police officers and 3,400 officials to handle the crowd. Yun has also emphasised a ‘safety-first’ policy. Although fans are allowed to stay overnight, large tents are not allowed. As a result, 894 public toilets have been arranged in nearby buildings.
The new sound: Arirang
The new album of the group, titled Arirang, will be available on March 20, 2026. It will be the first time since their anthology in 2022 that the members of BTS, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have collaborated. Some of the songs featured in the album include Body to Body, Hooligan and SWIM, which is the lead single.
The BTS The Comeback Live | ARIRANG concert will be available on Netflix globally on March 21.
Global live viewings
However, for fans from other countries, it is a celebration that is brought to the big screens as well. In India, PVR INOX Pictures has planned to show a live screening of the world tour shows from Goyang and Tokyo. The shows are scheduled for April 11 at 3.15 pm and April 18 at 11.15 am. It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for fans from other countries to feel the excitement of a live show.