Quentin Tarantino debut play to open in 2027

The play is set to be performed in England, where Quentin plans to move with his family for up to two years. Talking about the play, he said in a podcast, “absolutely”, it is his next project. Although he has vowed, in his typical way, to retire from filmmaking after his tenth film, his move into theatre suggests that his creative output is far from over. Fans are already eagerly anticipating the sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by David Fincher and titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which was written by Quentin for Netflix.

The move into theatre, however, comes at a time when there is further controversy involving Quentin. He has recently lashed out at actress Rosanna Arquette after she spoke out against his historical use of racial slurs in his scripts. Rosanna, who starred in Pulp Fiction, said that Quentin’s hall pass on the use of these words was racist and creepy. Quentin responded in a letter to the media, saying that Rosanna had shown a decided lack of class and disrespect towards the film, which helped launch her career.

Although no theatre and casting have been officially confirmed, priority bookings have already gone online. There is even a possibility that, if the London production is successful, Quentin has said that he might go on tour. He joked that if the theatre production flops, he would “be done very quickly.”