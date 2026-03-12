Chef Chetna Chopra on how the food begins on the farm

Chopra, who originally hails from Delhi, spent over eight years living and working on farms in Italy. Not as a visiting chef passing through for inspiration, but as someone immersed in the rhythm of the land. She grew vegetables herself, harvested them with soil still clinging to their roots, and cooked with ingredients that had been in the ground only hours earlier.

“That experience changes you,” she says. “Once you have lived that close to the land, you cannot unsee it. You begin to ask different questions about everything that enters your kitchen. Who grew this? Where did it come from? What season does it belong to?”

It is a perspective that has shaped her work ever since. “Because of that experience, I have developed a strong resistance to working with produce that is not traceable,” she adds, almost matter of factly.

Last weekend, OMO hosted a table built around a simple but evocative idea. Food from soil to soul. The phrase sounds poetic, but the afternoon itself was grounded in the realities of farming and sourcing. Chopra, who recently stepped in as the culinary director for OMO, speaks about the phrase farm to table with a seriousness that cuts through the usual restaurant rhetoric.