Tiffany Haddish roasts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after missing out on star-studded wedding invitation

She said, “Like everybody was there. They had every famous person on Earth. Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, J.Lo, Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Steven Spielberg, the bass player from Fall Out Boy, George Stephanopoulos. I mean, no offense to George Stephanopoulos, but why the f*** did they invite George Stephanopoulos? The f***.”

She added, “What a waste, what a waste! All those sexy men in tuxedos and no Tiffany to make them feel beautiful. That’s my job is to make men feel beautiful.”

Tiffany couldn’t resist some X-rated remarks about what she would have brought to the nuptials, as she said, “If I was there, the bar wouldn’t have been the only thing that was open, okay! If you know what I mean. You know what I mean?.”

The actress joked that Taylor mustn't have had “the right email” to send the invite.