Viral post calls out Hollywood’s body standards, here goes the internet’s unified response

Popular international celebrities like Ariana Grande, Jenna Ortega, Demi Moore and a few others are grabbing a few extra eyeballs for their skeletal-like figure. Just about a week back, taking to the stage for the first of three back-to-back shows at Chicago’s United Centre, Ariana also emotionally addressed her fans to dispel speculation that ongoing public chatter surrounding her health and appearance had forced her into an impulsive break. However, that doesn't bring an end to the people talking. If this extreme thinness is the next big thing, then that might be a little too problematic.

This popular parody account on X bashes the thinness, netizens add to it too!

The parody account on X, Lilo, posted a thread, starting with: "STOP HOLLYWOOD. History is repeating itself, and we’re all pretending we don’t recognize it".