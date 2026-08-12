Viral post calls out Hollywood’s body standards, here goes the internet’s unified response

Popular international celebrities like Ariana Grande, Jenna Ortega, Demi Moore and a few others are grabbing a few extra eyeballs for their skeletal-like figure. Just about a week back, taking to the stage for the first of three back-to-back shows at Chicago’s United Centre, Ariana also emotionally addressed her fans to dispel speculation that ongoing public chatter surrounding her health and appearance had forced her into an impulsive break. However, that doesn't bring an end to the people talking. If this extreme thinness is the next big thing, then that might be a little too problematic.
The parody account on X, Lilo, posted a thread, starting with: "STOP HOLLYWOOD. History is repeating itself, and we’re all pretending we don’t recognize it".
It also said: "If you’re young and seeing this: no extreme is healthy. Take care of yourself and don’t chase these standards."
"The way Hollywood has normalized extreme thinness again while we all pretend it isn’t happening is genuinely disturbing", said the final thread.
The moment it was posted, netizens started sharing their thoughts. While one wrote: "It’s as if they were being used as a social experiment to promote extreme thinness to society at the same time", another wrote: "yo these hollywood celebs lookin straight up skeletal lately 💀 not the vibe we should be pushing on anyone", to one even writing: "This is honestly concerning. Extreme thinness being treated as the new standard again is not empowering it’s just history repeating itself. Healthy bodies come in different forms, and glamorizing the extreme only hurts people (especially young girls)."
One also wrote: "To see Demi Moore (actress on the lower left) be apart of this trend is quite sad, especially considering the film, The Substance, she starred in, was kinda meant to go against the idea of things like this happening and showing its effects on people." Someone also bashed Hollywood calling it a demonic organisation.
Whether something is happening on the film sets like Wicked, after which Ariana and Cynthia Erivo started shrinking noticeably, to even celebrities who once preached about body positivity and inclusivity, have suctioned all of their bodies. So...is it just a global trend or something even more underlying?