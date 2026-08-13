Michael Jackson's daughter Paris, opens up about the first time she saw her mother

When Michael passed away in 2009, Paris Jackson would often inquire about her mother, she revealed recently on the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper. She was 15 when she met Debbie for the first time since she was an infant.

Recalling the meeting, Paris said, "I remember coming downstairs, and she was in the living room with my grandma [Katherine Jackson]. I came in and I was just like, 'Hey, mom.' And she was like, 'Hi.' I sat down, we talked for a second, and then we went out for the day and just like hung out."

Paris Jackson and Debbie Rowe continue to be each other's support systems

The mother-daughter bond was instant for Paris Jackson and Debbie Rowe. "She’s a [Sagittarius], so she’s got the fire, and I’m an Aries, so I got the fire. We’re very similar", she continued, who is now 28 years old. However, she also shared that she did not have any expectations, since that can mess things up.