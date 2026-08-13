Michael Jackson's daughter Paris, opens up about the first time she saw her mother

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson has shared what it was like to meet her mother, Debbie Rowe for the first time. Debbie shared two kids with the King of Pop, Prince and Paris.
Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe divorced in 2000 after becoming parents to two kids who were still toddlers. Michael received full custody of the children who continued living with him without seeing their mother for more than a decade.
When Michael passed away in 2009, Paris Jackson would often inquire about her mother, she revealed recently on the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper. She was 15 when she met Debbie for the first time since she was an infant.
Recalling the meeting, Paris said, "I remember coming downstairs, and she was in the living room with my grandma [Katherine Jackson]. I came in and I was just like, 'Hey, mom.' And she was like, 'Hi.' I sat down, we talked for a second, and then we went out for the day and just like hung out."
The mother-daughter bond was instant for Paris Jackson and Debbie Rowe. "She’s a [Sagittarius], so she’s got the fire, and I’m an Aries, so I got the fire. We’re very similar", she continued, who is now 28 years old. However, she also shared that she did not have any expectations, since that can mess things up.
Talking to Alex, she said, "If I walk into a relationship with expectations, [I’m] probably going to end up being maybe disappointed or frustrated or irritated or a resentment will be born or something, you know. And when I walk into something and I don’t have expectations, it creates this really cool space for something organic to just blossom."
Paris shares a very close relationship with her mother. Debbie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, and her daughter was a solid source of support throughout the treatment, she previously shared in an interview.
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