Paris Jackson slams father Michael Jackson’s estate over ‘wasteful’ legal fees

Dispute over six-figures

The crux of the present controversy stems from the executors’ bid to recover over $115,000 in attorneys’ fees associated with the anti-SLAPP motion. Paris is fighting the executors’ bid tooth and nail, with her attorneys calling the expense a "waste of resources" that the executors had an obligation to prevent.

According to the filing, the executors utilised the very same law firms that received the "improper payments" against Paris. The executors essentially conceded that their anti-SLAPP motion was merely a "procedural" objection that could have been avoided simply by filing the same pleading under a different name.

A plea for transparency

This controversy represents part of the larger, long-standing controversy over the management of the King of Pop’s vast fortune. While the estate has publicly disclosed that Paris has received approximately $65 million in benefits, she continues to press for greater transparency. Paris is particularly interested in "premium payouts" and bonuses that the estate reportedly doled out in 2018.

In her bid to challenge the executors’ management, Paris continues to push for greater accountability in the management of her father’s legacy. As the court weighs the request for the additional $115,000 in fees, the tension between the global star and the men overseeing her inheritance shows no signs of thawing.