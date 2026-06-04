Michael Jackson becomes the first artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 across six decades

Michael Jackson’s songs have long remained staples in the pop music world, and now more than ever following the release of the biopic Michael, the songs have been gaining popularity among youth. And it turns out the King of Pop has set yet another record years after his demise. The singer has become the first and only artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in every decade since the 1970s.
As his viral song Chicago entered the Billboard’s Hot 100 list recently, he has significantly become the first and only artist to have made a record-breaking appearance in six different decades. Starting with 11 songs in the 1970s, 20 in the 1980s, 12 in the 1990s, 4 in the 2000s, 4 in the 2010s, and now with one in the 2000s, he literally rocked through generations with his music.
Chicago entered the Hot 100 list at number 30 on the June 6 chart. The song joins other singles including Love Never Felt So Good featuring Justin Timberlake, which peaked at No. 9, and Slave to the Rhythm at No. 45 as the Hot 100 entries from the project. The first MJ song that entered the list was Got to Be There in the year 1972.
Chicago is making all the noise recently because of the biopic Michael which released on April 26, 2026. The song has drawn around 388 million streams to date. On the latest Hot 100, Chicago ranks as MJ’s second-highest-charting song currently on the list, trailing only Billie Jean, which sits at No. 19.
Back in the day when Michael was a performer in the Jacksons band, the songs that had MJ in it, secured 11 Hot 100 top 10s, including 4 No. 1s, from 1969-84.
Earlier, on the May 23-dated Billboard Hot 100, MJ achieved another remarkable milestone, with six of his songs charting simultaneously: Billie Jean, Human Nature, Beat It, Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, Dirty Diana, and Rock with You. All six tracks originally reached the Top 10, during their original chart runs, with five reaching No. 1.
In the end, even though Michael is no longer here to witness the immense fandom, his legacy keeps reaching new heights. Decades after his peak, his music is still breaking records, attracting new generations of fans, and proving an appeal that continues to remain absolutely timeless.