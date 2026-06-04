Michael Jackson becomes the first artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 across six decades

Michael Jackson’s songs have long remained staples in the pop music world, and now more than ever following the release of the biopic Michael, the songs have been gaining popularity among youth. And it turns out the King of Pop has set yet another record years after his demise. The singer has become the first and only artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in every decade since the 1970s.

King of Pop makes history again: Michael Jackson charts in every decade since the 1970s

As his viral song Chicago entered the Billboard’s Hot 100 list recently, he has significantly become the first and only artist to have made a record-breaking appearance in six different decades. Starting with 11 songs in the 1970s, 20 in the 1980s, 12 in the 1990s, 4 in the 2000s, 4 in the 2010s, and now with one in the 2000s, he literally rocked through generations with his music.