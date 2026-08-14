Rani Mukerji breaks down in tears as she accepts honorary doctorate from Australia’s La Trobe University

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji was seen emotional and breaking down in tears as she was conferred an Honorary Doctor of Letters by Australia’s La Trobe University.

Rani Mukerji in tears receiving honorary doctorate at IFFM

A video from the ceremony captured the emotional moment as Rani stood on the dais in her academic robes and was formally honoured with the doctorate.

The presenter took the live audience through her career trajectory, highlighting the milestones and performances that have defined her three decades in the industry.

As her achievements were being recounted, Rani appeared visibly overwhelmed and broke into tears. She was seen trying to compose herself as the honour was presented to her, and accepted it with a smile and acknowledged the moment.

The honour was presented to Rani at a special ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne as part of the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

La Trobe University recognised her contribution to Indian cinema as well as her humanitarian work and advocacy around social causes concerning women, children and marginalised communities.