Rani Mukherji reflects on her 30-year legacy, need for audience validation, parenting, and more

Life comes full circle. In 1996, Rani Mukerji made a growling debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, in which she played a young feminist who has the torturous misfortune of being married off to her rapist. She, however, refuses to fall in line. In 2014, with the beginning of the Mardaani series, Rani stepped into the shoes of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a no-nonsense cop adamant to bring all criminal misogynists to justice. It seemed like a natural progression to her filmography, marked by strong women in even stronger roles. In the year she completes 30 years in the industry, comes Mardaani 3, where she reprises her role of Shivani, expanding her jurisdiction into bringing down a child-trafficking network. Last year, Rani also won her first national award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway (2023), where she played a woman who will fight a country for her child.

On a lazy afternoon, we sat with Rani in her breezy Juhu office as she reminisced about her first film, her need for audience validation, her irritation with actors who claim to not watch films and what makes her a different parent.

Excerpts: