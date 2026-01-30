S S Rajamouli confirms Mahesh Babu-starrer Varanasi will hit screens on this date next year

It’s official! Ace director S S Rajamouli has now confirmed that this much awaited pan Indian magnum opus, Varanasi, featuring actor Mahesh Babu in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on April 7 next year.

Varanasi makers release date

Although rumours began doing the rounds that the film would release on April 7 next year on Thursday, the official confirmation about the film’s release came on Friday.

Rajamouli took to his X timeline to share the release date poster and wrote, "April 7th, 2027… #VARANASI." Mahesh Babu too tweeted the same phrase on his timeline.

The title of the film, which was initially being referred to as GlobeTrotter, was revealed at a grand event organised at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad in the presence of several thousand of excited fans last year.

The title launch event itself was hailed as a once-in-a-generation spectacle, as fans in the thousands turned up for the event, making it one of the largest live fan congregations ever seen in the Indian entertainment space.