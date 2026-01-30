Shankar to cast Ranveer Singh in his dream project Velpari?

If rumours in the industry are to be believed, ace director Shankar is now considering making his dream project, Velpari, a dual hero subject and is mulling the possibility of casting Tamil star Vikram and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Shankar to collaborate with Ranveer Singh on magnum opus?

It is a well established fact that Shankar has for long maintained Velpari to be his dream project. The film is to be based on the book Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Pari, a historical novel penned by well known Tamil writer Su Venkatesan.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that well known production house Pen Media is considering producing this film. The production house is believed to have asked Shankar for the budget of the film and the exact time period in which it will be completed.

However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard so far.