Selena Gomez and mother Mandy Teefey reportedly in legal trouble over mental health startup

A company that collapsed

Selena Gomez's Wondermind reportedly collapsed due to cash crunches that led to mass layoffs. "While the Company quietly collapsed around them, not one of its founders, officers, or directors said a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse", the plaintiffs said in their lawsuit.

Allegedly, the investors learned about the state of the start up in an article published in the Cut back in September 2025 which prompted them to take the legal step. The article also informed them about Mandy Teefey's alleged substance abuse.

Wondermind launched in 2021 and began its journey aiming to de-stigmatise mental health using digital media and other wellness resources. The company could not succeed and have now been slapped with a massive lawsuit where the plaintiffs demand close to $1.2 million in investments and recover damages besides a jury trial.