Ahsoka season 2: First look at Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll

After nearly three years of waiting, Star Wars: Ahsoka is officially back. Lucasfilm gave audiences their first real look at one of the season's most emotionally loaded changes: a new face behind the mercenary-turned-Dark-Jedi Baylan Skoll.

Who is Rory McCann, the new Baylan Skoll?

At Disney's D23 event in Anaheim on Friday, the teaser video was revealed. Rory McCann, best known to millions as Sandor the Hound Clegane from HBO's Game of Thrones, made his public debut in the role. Ray Stevenson, a seasoned actor whose untimely death in May 2023, just months before Season 1 began, left fans wondering how the program would handle his character's incomplete arc, is the original creator of the role that Rory takes on.