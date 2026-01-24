The actress spent almost a decade in Westeros as Sansa Stark but ruled in the north as the same character for almost a decade. The actress has confessed that she will not be reprising her role in Westeros as a viewer. The latest prequels to a show like Game of Thrones may have received acclaim in the form of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but it has drawn a physical response in Sophie that she just can’t escape.
Such an attitude comes as a surprise to the audience, especially given the latter’s outspoken affection for the period spent on set. Sophie had auditioned for the show at the age of 12 and had spent eight seasons starring in the show by the age of 23. Accordingly, the experience served for her "proper formal training," although Sophie confessed that "we kinda merged into one person by the end of eight seasons.
In spite of her own reservations over whether she wished to watch the show, Sophie was more than willing to lend her support to the cast of the new show, who include Morecopi‘s own Peter Claffey in the role of Ser Duncan the Tall. If I’m totally honest, anything Game of Thrones, I don’t think I can watch," Sophie said in an interview. "I can’t even hear the theme tune; it gives me crazy anxiety."
While personally not wanting to watch it, Sophie was also quickly supportive of the new production and their cast, especially Peter Claffey in his role of Ser Duncan the Tall. "I’m really excited for the actors in it because I think it’ll probably be incredible because it is that universe. I will be rooting for you."
Though she may not be spending much time in the Seven Kingdoms, Sophie’s schedule has obviously never been more hectic. Her latest series, Steal, premiered this week. Sophie plays an ordinary office employee named Zara.