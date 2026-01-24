Sophie Turner reveals why she won’t be watching the new Game of Thrones spin-off

The actress spent almost a decade in Westeros as Sansa Stark but ruled in the north as the same character for almost a decade. The actress has confessed that she will not be reprising her role in Westeros as a viewer. The latest prequels to a show like Game of Thrones may have received acclaim in the form of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but it has drawn a physical response in Sophie that she just can’t escape.

Why Sophie Turner won‘t be watching A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Such an attitude comes as a surprise to the audience, especially given the latter’s outspoken affection for the period spent on set. Sophie had auditioned for the show at the age of 12 and had spent eight seasons starring in the show by the age of 23. Accordingly, the experience served for her "proper formal training," although Sophie confessed that "we kinda merged into one person by the end of eight seasons.

In spite of her own reservations over whether she wished to watch the show, Sophie was more than willing to lend her support to the cast of the new show, who include Morecopi‘s own Peter Claffey in the role of Ser Duncan the Tall. If I’m totally honest, anything Game of Thrones, I don’t think I can watch," Sophie said in an interview. "I can’t even hear the theme tune; it gives me crazy anxiety."