When Nicole Kidman and Arjun Rampal worked together on a steamy ad

Over the years Hollywood and Bollywood have often coincided and today it’s pretty much a thing. But back in the day when the crossovers were a huge deal, Arjun Rampal saw an opportunity and grabbed it. In a move that raised more eyebrows than ever, the actor worked in a steamy commercial with the Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and the world loved it.

Before crossovers were common: Arjun Rampal’s iconic moment with Nicole Kidman

Arjun started his career with modelling and it took a decent amount of time for him to get into the movies. He worked in commercials and posed elegantly in runways back in the day.

One of his commercials that grabbed the attention of the world was when he brought one of the greatest collaborations to life by sharing the screen with Nicole.

The project brought together an extraordinary mix of talent. It was produced and directed by Sir Ridley Scott, now celebrated for films like Gladiator and The Martian, with Shekhar Kapur, the visionary behind Mr. India, contributing to its creative direction. The result indeed was bound to make waves.