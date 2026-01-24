When Nicole Kidman and Arjun Rampal worked together on a steamy ad

Over the years Hollywood and Bollywood have often coincided and today it’s pretty much a thing. But back in the day when the crossovers were a huge deal, Arjun Rampal saw an opportunity and grabbed it. In a move that raised more eyebrows than ever, the actor worked in a steamy commercial with the Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and the world loved it.
Arjun started his career with modelling and it took a decent amount of time for him to get into the movies. He worked in commercials and posed elegantly in runways back in the day.
One of his commercials that grabbed the attention of the world was when he brought one of the greatest collaborations to life by sharing the screen with Nicole.
The project brought together an extraordinary mix of talent. It was produced and directed by Sir Ridley Scott, now celebrated for films like Gladiator and The Martian, with Shekhar Kapur, the visionary behind Mr. India, contributing to its creative direction. The result indeed was bound to make waves.
The commercial was shot in one of the grand palaces of Jaipur. It portrayed Nicole as a princess arriving at a royal palace for a secret rendezvous with Arjun who played the male counterpart. Following the scene comes the sensual part that teases the audience with the intriguing attention grabbing moment. Soon the scene turns into a comic one as the main character, a fizzy drink comes to the spotlight. Nicole playfully signs off saying, “Hey what did you expect?”
Arjun, before the shoot, once admitted that working with such an international star would definitely be fun and also praised the team behind the project. Before leaving for Jaipur he shared his excitement with the media while also jokingly wondered if Nicole would even recognise him as an actor.
A global collaboration, that once stunned the world, has now been buried under the wrath of time.