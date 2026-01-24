Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open 2026 with injury setback

Two time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is withdrawing from the tournament this year due to an injury. The tennis star took to Instagram to disclose her decision that has the world talking right now.

Injury concern ends Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open run early

She posted a story on her Instagram account saying, “I’ve had to take the difficult decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for after my last match. I was so excited to keep going and this run meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart but I can’t risk doing any further damage so I can get back on the court. Thanks for all the love and support…I am so grateful everyone embraced me so much. And thank you to my whole team for always having my back and the tournament organisers for being so kind.”