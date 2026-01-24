Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open 2026 with injury setback

Two time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is withdrawing from the tournament this year due to an injury. The tennis star took to Instagram to disclose her decision that has the world talking right now.
She posted a story on her Instagram account saying, “I’ve had to take the difficult decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for after my last match. I was so excited to keep going and this run meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart but I can’t risk doing any further damage so I can get back on the court. Thanks for all the love and support…I am so grateful everyone embraced me so much. And thank you to my whole team for always having my back and the tournament organisers for being so kind.”
The former world number one has a history of abdominal problems. She had retired from her third round match last year against Belinda Bencic at Melbourne Park. She was set to play against Maddison Inglis for her third round this year on Rod Laver Arena after Novak Djokovic and Botic van de Zandschulp’s match. Naomi made headlines with her jellyfish inspired outfit for her match against Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic in the first-round match. Designed with Robert Wun and inspired by her daughter Shai, the jellyfish-themed outfit symbolised renewal, movement, and a new phase on and off court.
Naomi won the Women's Singles match 6-3 4-6 6-2 against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea. That match had some controversial moments as the Japanese tennis star appeared to pump herself up in between her opponent’s serves. That got a reaction out of Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena Djokovic. Naomi’s withdrawal has now pushed Maddison Inglis into an unlikely fourth-round match with Iga Swiatek.
