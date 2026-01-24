Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena calls out Naomi Osaka's behaviour at Australian Open

Naomi Osaka got embroiled in a controversy after her Australian Open opponent, Sorana Cirstea complained to the chair umpire for allegedly breaking the rules during their singles match on January 22, 2026.

The Japanese tennis star shouted "come on" after Sorana missed a serve and she felt, it was disrespectful and unfair. While the umpire sided with Naomi, the internet is divided and now, tennis legend Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena Djokovic has also weighed in on the issue.

Jelena Djokovic says applauding a serve mistake is "disrespectful"

Japan's Naomi Osaka won the Women's Singles match 6-3 4-6 6-2 against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Naomi was occasionally seen cheering her opponents mistakes and at one point, the 35-year-old Romanian player reached breaking point and felt it was unfair.