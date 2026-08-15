‘People threatened me openly’: Vikrant Massey recalls a sensitive past following The Sabarmati Report's release

During a podcast, the actor said, “I did a film called The Sabarmati Report, and I am extremely proud of that film. When I did that film, people used the word you used, propaganda. People called that film propaganda. We made it on the Godhra train burning. We made it on the burning of the Sabarmati Express. I had to listen to a lot of abuse. My WhatsApp number was leaked. My car number was leaked. People threatened me openly.”

He continued, “My son had just been born then. He was just six months old. I was heavily impacted, and I openly said this in the media. However, over time, I realised that they are all cowards, and it doesn’t matter to me what people talk about me. What matters is that my own people are my responsibility. I am answerable to them”.

As for his recent update, the actor is working on the second season of his much-awaited series Musafir Cafe. Vikrant has been renowned for his works in web series’ and indie films. But now as these films get greater recognition, the actor has realised it is time for him to be more cautious about his fame. In one of his chats, he had mentioned about the same and said, “After 12th Fail, the fear has increased. Responsibilities have increased. I am living in a strange crux. I know I want to be an actor. I am very grateful for being an actor. However, I am yet to learn to accept fame”.