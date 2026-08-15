‘People threatened me openly’: Vikrant Massey recalls a sensitive past following The Sabarmati Report's release

Actor Vikrant Massey has opened up about receiving a series of dangerous anonymous threats on social media following his film The Sabarmati Report. He recalled the fear and anxiety he experienced, especially as his son had just been born, making the situation even more difficult during a sensitive phase of his life.
The actor who is now basking in the success of his romantic drama Musafir Cafe, has opened about a phase in his life that felt overwhelmingly scary. Back in 2024 the film The Sabarmati Report had dropped in the theatres which followed the storyline of the tragic February 27, 2002 burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, Gujarat. It showcased the battle between a massive media conspiracy and institutional cover-ups ultimately taking on a distinctly political tone. This soon angered some public and the cast was trashed for the same.
Among them was Vikrant who happened to have received a series of threats. Although the actors don’t give much heed to such empty threats, Vikrant expressed his fear during that time more because his son was just six months old.
During a podcast, the actor said, “I did a film called The Sabarmati Report, and I am extremely proud of that film. When I did that film, people used the word you used, propaganda. People called that film propaganda. We made it on the Godhra train burning. We made it on the burning of the Sabarmati Express. I had to listen to a lot of abuse. My WhatsApp number was leaked. My car number was leaked. People threatened me openly.”
He continued, “My son had just been born then. He was just six months old. I was heavily impacted, and I openly said this in the media. However, over time, I realised that they are all cowards, and it doesn’t matter to me what people talk about me. What matters is that my own people are my responsibility. I am answerable to them”.
As for his recent update, the actor is working on the second season of his much-awaited series Musafir Cafe. Vikrant has been renowned for his works in web series’ and indie films. But now as these films get greater recognition, the actor has realised it is time for him to be more cautious about his fame. In one of his chats, he had mentioned about the same and said, “After 12th Fail, the fear has increased. Responsibilities have increased. I am living in a strange crux. I know I want to be an actor. I am very grateful for being an actor. However, I am yet to learn to accept fame”.
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