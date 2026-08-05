It's official, Musafir Cafe 2 is coming. Here's what we expect

Musafir Cafe has had hopeless romantics hooked with its dreamy storyline while also keeping the realists engaged with its bittersweet realities of modern relationships. It has sparked endless debates online over whether Chander made the right choice, the actions of the characters and mostly putting Sudha on trial. Leaving the audience with a banger cliffhanger, anticipation around a second season has only been growing louder each day. Thus, bringing a much required relief to the fans, Netflix has officially announced the return of Musafir Cafe with a brand-new season.

The love triangle continues! Netflix announces Musafir Cafe season 2 with first teaser

Over the past few weeks as the romantic series made rounds on the internet, it soon became a must-watch for the chronically-online folks. More than the series’ own promotional events, social media through its word-of-mouth made the show a must-watch. Debates sparked around the characters and fans decoded every tiny bit from the show.

The best part about the series was that no character was absolutely right or absolutely wrong, perfectly depicted the realities of a modern day relationship. Sudha was bashed for being the ambitious, free soul who chose career over love while Chander was criticised for choosing the wrong person at the end. Preeti too faced some hate for being too attached to Chander but her character was somewhat unanimously pitied upon.