Vikrant Massey’s upcoming Netflix drama Musafir Café makers announce release date

Actor Vikrant Massey will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming romantic drama Musafir Café, which also features Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana.

Musafir Café: Cast, release date and more

On Wednesday, the makers took to social media to share the first glimpse of the film and wrote, “Pyaar, pahaad aur inn musafiron ki kahaani. Watch Musafir Cafe, out 24 July, only on Netflix!"

Set in the scenic locales of Bhopal and Mussoorie, the story follows three strangers whose lives become unexpectedly intertwined. Massey plays Chander Mohan Sharma, a man on a journey to find meaning and a life that feels truly his own. Vedika Pinto appears as Sudha, an independent woman determined to shape her own future, while Mahima Makwana portrays Preeti, whose quiet strength and emotional depth play a key role in the unfolding narrative.