Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma welcome baby girl, actress shares first glimpse of newborn

Television actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have embraced parenthood for the second time, delighting fans with the arrival of a healthy baby girl. The popular television couple shared the joyous news on social media, treating their well-wishers to an endearing first glimpse of their newborn daughter.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma welcome baby girl

Taking to Instagram to mark the milestone, Puja shared an intimate video snippet of the little one. Giving followers a heartfelt look at the new arrival, she captioned the post simply, “First look of my baby girl.” The couple opted for a warm and affectionate reveal, balancing public celebration with quiet family privacy during these initial moments.