Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma welcome baby girl, actress shares first glimpse of newborn

Television actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have embraced parenthood for the second time, delighting fans with the arrival of a healthy baby girl. The popular television couple shared the joyous news on social media, treating their well-wishers to an endearing first glimpse of their newborn daughter.
Taking to Instagram to mark the milestone, Puja shared an intimate video snippet of the little one. Giving followers a heartfelt look at the new arrival, she captioned the post simply, “First look of my baby girl.” The couple opted for a warm and affectionate reveal, balancing public celebration with quiet family privacy during these initial moments.
The baby girl’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter for the household. Puja and Kunal, who officially tied the knot in 2020, first stepped into parenthood in October of that year with the birth of their son. In April 2026, the couple delighted followers by announcing they were expecting their second child, sparking widespread excitement across the television fraternity.
Throughout her pregnancy, Puja offered fans charming glimpses into her maternity journey, highlighted by a traditional godh bharai ceremony in May. Dressed in a radiant pink ethnic ensemble, Puja celebrated the auspicious pre-birth rituals alongside Kunal. The celebrations featured playful moments, including Puja posing happily with an ornate doll as the pair prepared to welcome their newest family member.
Having first crossed paths on the sets of Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Puja and Kunal also shared screen space in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. Over the years, Puja has earned acclaim for her roles in hit daily dramas such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kumkum Bhagya, whilst Kunal has built a solid portfolio with programmes like Havan.
Now adjusting to life as a family of four, the couple continues to receive an outpouring of heartfelt congratulations, warm wishes and blessings from colleagues, close friends and devoted fans across the country.