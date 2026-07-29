Karishma Tanna blessed with a baby boy as Ektaa Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza and friends shower love

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera started their relationship in 2021 and tied the knot in Mumbai in 2022. Their wedding festivities spanned several days, followed by the wedding ceremony and reception. The celebrations were attended by their family members along with close friends from the television and film fraternity.

For the unversed, Karishma and Varun’s relationship began at a New Year’s Eve celebration, where they were introduced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress, who had attended the party with Malhotra, met Varun for the first time at the event. Their initial interaction soon grew into a strong friendship, which eventually developed into love.

Karishma had announced her pregnancy in April this year by sharing a series of adorable pictures on Instagram. “A little miracle, our greatest gift, August 2026,” she had written in the caption.