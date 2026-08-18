Fact Check: Did Nayanthara really shave her head during her Tirumala visit ahead of her film Toxic's release?

Actress Nayanthara has a super busy slate of films ahead, with the highly anticipated film Toxic starring Yash and Kiara Advani, already gearing up for release. She is also working on SVC63, starring Salman Khan. However, amid all the buzz around her upcoming projects, you must have spotted a set of photos on social media which suddenly have gone viral on social media in which Nayanthara is seen with a shaved head during a visit to Tirumala.
While a section of netizens claim that the actress had shaved her head at the temple ahead of her film Toxic’s release, the pictures circulating online, however, are not real and appear to have been digitally edited.
The photos that are going viral on X (formerly Twitter) appear to show the Jawan actress, in a white salwar suit set with a green floral dupatta, a small red bindi and a silver layered jhumka at Tirumala with a completely bald head. They were getting widely shared on social media, with some users claiming that the actress had shaved her hair at the temple, praying for the success of the film.
The viral pictures are actually from Nayantara's visit to Tirumala in April this year, when she visited the temple with her husband, Vignesh Shivan. While the original photos show her with her hair intact, the AI-edited versions retain the same outfit and earrings but digitally alter her appearance to make her look bald.
Nayanthara will next be seen in Geetu Mohandas’ film Toxic starring Yash in the lead role. The film also features Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in a powerhouse ensemble cast, scheduled to release on August 26.
Meanwhile, Nayanthara playing the female lead opposite Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally’s film tentatively titled SVC63, will mark the two actors’ first on-screen collaboration.