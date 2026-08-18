Fact Check: Did Nayanthara really shave her head during her Tirumala visit ahead of her film Toxic's release?

Actress Nayanthara has a super busy slate of films ahead, with the highly anticipated film Toxic starring Yash and Kiara Advani, already gearing up for release. She is also working on SVC63, starring Salman Khan. However, amid all the buzz around her upcoming projects, you must have spotted a set of photos on social media which suddenly have gone viral on social media in which Nayanthara is seen with a shaved head during a visit to Tirumala.

While a section of netizens claim that the actress had shaved her head at the temple ahead of her film Toxic’s release, the pictures circulating online, however, are not real and appear to have been digitally edited.

Did Nayanthara shave her head at Tirumala: Fact Check

The photos that are going viral on X (formerly Twitter) appear to show the Jawan actress, in a white salwar suit set with a green floral dupatta, a small red bindi and a silver layered jhumka at Tirumala with a completely bald head. They were getting widely shared on social media, with some users claiming that the actress had shaved her hair at the temple, praying for the success of the film.