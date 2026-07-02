Yash’s Toxic teaser ignites social media with bold, sensual imagery; here’s what the internet has to say

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, unveiled its highly anticipated teaser, Ladies & Ladies, on Wednesday, setting the internet on fire. With its striking visuals, atmospheric cinematography, and unapologetically bold tone, the trailer delivers exactly the kind of dark, intoxicating world audiences have been eagerly waiting to experience. But at the same time, some fans have brutally criticised the teaser for being too objectifying.
Yash’s Toxic has been the talk of the internet since its announcement. Now that the teaser finally dropped, the anticipation is all time high. While some audiences have taken the film for its captivating thrilling scenes, others criticised it for being overly dominant in tone and too sensual.
The very opening of the teaser defines how narratively rich the film is expected to be. It says, “Love makes monsters of women… it is a beautiful illusion if one understands the depth of its deception”. Comments flooded across posts in the internet with the dominant feedback being “hot”.
One user wrote, “Exactly why movies based on women have so many restrictions and don't allow them to be anything but ms. Goody two shoes. The trailer slaps all such notions. Geethu Mohandas has finally found her mojo.” Another added, “What have you cooked Geetu Mohandas. Can’t wait to witness this toxic fairy tale.”
Another user pointed out something serious and wrote, “#Toxic New teaser dedicated to women, yet most of them are introduced through objectification rather than character.”
Some people took too far and criticised the very narrative of the film. One user wrote, “I'm totally DISGUSTED. #Toxic. How can a woman like #GeetuMohandas make a SHIT like this?" Another user echoing the same added, “The most VULGAR teaser of the DECADE.”
The film boasts a stellar cast of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria,Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles and is set to hit the theatres worldwide on August 26.
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