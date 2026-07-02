Yash’s Toxic teaser ignites social media with bold, sensual imagery; here’s what the internet has to say

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, unveiled its highly anticipated teaser, Ladies & Ladies, on Wednesday, setting the internet on fire. With its striking visuals, atmospheric cinematography, and unapologetically bold tone, the trailer delivers exactly the kind of dark, intoxicating world audiences have been eagerly waiting to experience. But at the same time, some fans have brutally criticised the teaser for being too objectifying.

'The most vulgar teaser of the decade': Internet reacts to Yash’s Toxic

Yash’s Toxic has been the talk of the internet since its announcement. Now that the teaser finally dropped, the anticipation is all time high. While some audiences have taken the film for its captivating thrilling scenes, others criticised it for being overly dominant in tone and too sensual.

The very opening of the teaser defines how narratively rich the film is expected to be. It says, “Love makes monsters of women… it is a beautiful illusion if one understands the depth of its deception”. Comments flooded across posts in the internet with the dominant feedback being “hot”.