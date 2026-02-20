The teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups unveils Yash in a brutal new avatar

The teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is filled with explosive action scenes. Yash made his entrance out of a bathtub after previously killing someone and he says “It's over when I say it's over". There are numerous explosions/gunshots/blood-letting with bad guys being taken out. The teaser also ends very disturbingly with a man killing another man using a saw.

JD Perry of John Wick and Fast and Furious fame is responsible for the action choreography. Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee have coordinated with JJ Perry to create stunts for this movie as well. Ravi Basrur, who completed music for KGF and Salaar is the music composer in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Acclaimed cinematographer Rajeev Ravi did the cinematography and KGF fame Ujwal Kulkarni is the editor.

Yash is back on the screen after his last appearance in KGF: Chapter 2. The film achieved huge commercial success, thanks to Prashant Neel’s direction. Toxic was co-produced and co-written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions. Yash is also going to be featured in the epic film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.