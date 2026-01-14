Toxic movie actress Beatriz Taufenbach removes Instagram after her intimate scenes went viral

Central Board of Film Certification have reportedly state that the Toxic teaser trailer, which appears solely on YouTube, is not in the domain of the CBFC. This is because the certification process is only required for films and teasers that are intended for viewing in cinema theatres. Dinesh Kallahalli, a social activist, has complained to the CBFC saying the teaser is “grossly obscene, sexually explicit, and vulgar in nature.” Addressing the issue, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi has said “The trailer is being widely circulated on various social media platforms without any effective restriction, thereby exposing the general public, including young persons, to content that is legally impermissible and socially harmful."

Director Geetu Mohandas reacted to the backlash with a cryptic Instagram post: “Chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc., etc.” Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma praised the actress on social media for taking this stand while the social media community was equally split over the relevance of the scene. The film Toxic also features Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria and will clash with the box office release of Dhurandhar Part 2 on March 19.