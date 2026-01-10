Geetu Mohandas opens up on controversial Toxic teaser

A teaser for writer-director Geetu Mohandas’s upcoming gangster film Toxic A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has created a firestorm of sorts across social platforms since being posted on January 8. This video was intended to celebrate the lead actor Yash’s milestone birthday — his 40th — but a particular incident in the short video featuring an encounter between actor Yash’s Raya and the female lead in a car has created controversy.

Chilling while people figure out female pleasure: Geetu Mohandas

As the scene came under fire for being indulgent in objectification ideology with misogynistic undertones, Geetu defended the scene with an Instagram Story. “Chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc etc,” she cryptically put forth. It seems that the intent of the scene was not to cater to gratification but to make a statement regarding female agency.

To better understand the setting, Geetu later revealed the identity of the woman in the teaser as Beatriz Bach and fondly called her her “cemetery girl.”