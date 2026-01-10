Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says cinema is learned, not taught

Anurag Kashyap didn’t come to Kolkata to share his wisdom or announce the future of Indian cinema. He came for a panel because he liked the people on it. At the AMI Arts Festival held at KCC, with Sudhanva Deshpande moderating and Alankrita Shrivastava, Anjum Rajabali, and Swastika Mukherjee on stage, the conversation stayed messy, opinionated, and refreshingly unmarketable. Anurag spoke about learning through watching, why he distrusts being “taught” cinema, and why festivals like AMI matter.

Anurag Kashyap on cinema, culture and why festivals still matter

In a conversation with Indulge, Anurag was where he’s most comfortable: arguing, contradicting himself, praising other filmmakers, dismissing legacy, and admitting he still doesn’t like being asked questions—because he answers them too honestly. Excerpts: