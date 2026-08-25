Akanksha Chamola reveals how Gaurav Khanna's brief Lock Upp 2 entry affected her game strategies

Actress Akanksha Chamola has finally spoken up on her emotional journey on Lock Upp 2. After she announced her separation from her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna during the show's premiere, the Anupamaa actor made a brief guest appearance later in the season. Now, Akanksha reveals how that the surprise reunion left her "shattered", as he shared sensitive details about her family, which ultimately forced her to rethink her entire strategy and approach to the game.

What Akansha Chamola had to say about Gaurav Khanna's surprise visit on the show

During her appearance on Farah Khan's YouTube channel, Akanksha said, “What had happened was there was some information which was passed on to me when he [Gaurav] entered. When I came to Lock Upp, I came with the mindset that okay everything is okay at home. Though they didn't know about the secret that there will be something huge.”