Akanksha Chamola reveals how Gaurav Khanna's brief Lock Upp 2 entry affected her game strategies

Actress Akanksha Chamola has finally spoken up on her emotional journey on Lock Upp 2. After she announced her separation from her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna during the show's premiere, the Anupamaa actor made a brief guest appearance later in the season. Now, Akanksha reveals how that the surprise reunion left her "shattered", as he shared sensitive details about her family, which ultimately forced her to rethink her entire strategy and approach to the game.
During her appearance on Farah Khan's YouTube channel, Akanksha said, “What had happened was there was some information which was passed on to me when he [Gaurav] entered. When I came to Lock Upp, I came with the mindset that okay everything is okay at home. Though they didn't know about the secret that there will be something huge.”
She added, “So when the information was passed on to me that things are not right back home, that is what shattered me. My home. It wasn't right, what I got to know. The way I am in front of the world is because I have that much confidence in my family. They know what I am doing and they have accepted that. So when that information came, for me I kept on thinking what happened, till the time one doesn't know.”
Farah Khan also admitted that she sensed the mood shift the moment Gaurav stepped into the Lock Upp Season 2 house. Reassuring Akanksha, she noted how her personal disclosures had sparked major conversations outside, while commending her for being so candid on national television.
Akanksha’s openness had already drawn eyes throughout the season. She previously revealed her bisexuality and opened up about the core reason for her divorce. Firm on her choice to live a child-free life, ruling out both biological motherhood and adoption, her stance conflicted directly with Gaurav’s strong desire to become a father.
Notably, Akanksha and Gaurav first met during an audition in 2015. After dating for a brief period of around 8 months, the couple got married. Akanksha publicly confirmed their divorce during the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2.
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