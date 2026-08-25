Janet Jackson’s biopic? Jaafar Jackson drops major hint

Jaafar Jackson may have just cleared up one of the biggest lingering questions surrounding this year's Michael Jackson biopic: why his aunt, Janet Jackson, was nowhere to be found in it.

Why was Janet Jackson missing from Michael Jackson’s biopic?

Jaafar, who stars as his late uncle in Antoine Fuqua's Michael, addressed the singer's absence in a recent interview. Rather than pointing to a family rift, he suggested the reasoning might be far simpler — and far more personal. According to Jaafar, Janet "has ideas of maybe doing her own film," and floated that she may not have wanted to be portrayed by another actor in someone else's project while she has plans to eventually tell her own story on her own terms. He trailed off before finishing the thought, leaving fans to fill in the blanks.