The truth behind Janet Jackson’s alleged HIV test request to Tupac

Tupac Shakur, may have had some powerful lyrics in his songs, but he was accused of some very violent crimes against women. Even his lead co-actor Janet Jackson, who he worked with in the 1993 movie Poetic Justice, was put off by his creepy moves and sleaze. Her feelings were so strong, that she demanded he get an AIDs test before a kissing scene, according to a new book.
Author of the book Only God Can Judge Me: The Many Lives of Tupac Shakur, Jeff Pearlman brought up conversations he had had with both Tupac and Janet in an interview.
“In the days beforehand, Tupac talked nonstop about overwhelming Jackson with his lips and tongue. He thought he was being cute. She did not,” said Jeff, who claims Nicolaides “was summoned to Jackson’s trailer, where she sat with her fiancé, a dancer named René Elizondo Jr."
"‘You know, Tupac’s reputation is that he’s a cat about town,’" Janet had told Jeff, per the book. "‘And I don’t want to swap saliva with him until I’m really sure that he’s healthy and clean.’"
So, it was up to Jeff to deliver the news to the All Eyez on Me rapper who was less than happy about the request. “‘You kidding?’ Tupac asked…’F--- her. I ain’t doing s--- for that bitch. Tell her to go f--- herself.’”
Tupac took the request to heart.
“I don’t know that it was Janet that it came from," he had said in an interview before he died.
“But I know that suddenly, out of the blue, they wanted me to take an AIDS test for this love scene. I did not disagree if we were really gonna make love. I said if I can make love with Janet Jackson, I’ll take four AIDS tests. But if I’m gonna do a love scene with her just like somebody else did, and they didn’t take a test, I’m not taking a test. Not only am I not taking a test, but get out of my trailer.”
