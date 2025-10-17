Ace Frehley, the lead guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Kiss, passed away at the age of 74. He died on Thursday in a New Jersey hospital from injuries he suffered in a recent fall, his family said in a statement.

Rock band Kiss co-founder and guitarist Ace Frehley passes away

Although the exact details surrounding his death are not known, several reports suggest that Ace was suffering from a brain bleed after falling in his home studio a few weeks ago. As a result, the guitarist even had to cancel a planned tour and multiple performances.

Although Ace was looking forward to performing, he couldn't continue with his tour. After October 6th, the guitarist was on a ventilator for some time and ultimately breathed his last on October 16th.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” his family said.

“In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others.

“The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”