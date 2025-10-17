KISS co founder and guitarist Ace Frehley passes away

Ace Frehley, the lead guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Kiss, passed away at the age of 74. He died on Thursday in a New Jersey hospital from injuries he suffered in a recent fall, his family said in a statement.
Although the exact details surrounding his death are not known, several reports suggest that Ace was suffering from a brain bleed after falling in his home studio a few weeks ago. As a result, the guitarist even had to cancel a planned tour and multiple performances.
Although Ace was looking forward to performing, he couldn't continue with his tour. After October 6th, the guitarist was on a ventilator for some time and ultimately breathed his last on October 16th.
“We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” his family said.
“In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others.
“The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”
The guitarist, who was known for his eccentric makeup and electric stage presence, was known to have inspired generations of guitarists. Born Paul Daniel Frehley in New York City in 1951, Ace co-founded Kiss in 1973 along with singer Paul Stanley, bassist and part-time singer Gene Simmons and drummer Peter Criss. His band members released a joint statement, expressing their heartbreak at his passing.
“He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of Kiss’s legacy,” they said, paying tribute to “all those who loved him, including our fans around the world," said Paul and Gene in a statement.
