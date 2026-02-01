Bella Hadid's ex BF charged with public intoxication shortly after their breakup

Who is Adam Banuelos?

Ascencion Banuelos, the first Mexican-American to be admitted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame, is the father of Banuelos. Adan Banuelos is the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Open Rider of the Year in 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2025. Additionally, he was named the NCHA Open Futurity Champion. He celebrated surpassing $8 million in lifetime NCHA earnings earlier.

Adam Banuelos and Bella Hadid’s breakup

Reports claims that Banuelos and Hadid ended their two-year romance this month. The ex-couple first met at a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2023. The ex-partners reportedly had an intermittent relationship that was described as "tumultuous," even though they celebrated their second anniversary in October of last year. It was also said that the couple's issues got worse after they bought million-dollar horses.

A source said that Hadid is "doing her best to stay positive and distract herself" by focusing on her career and seeking support from pals. Bella was said to have ended her relationship with her then-boyfriend by December 2025 and to have spent the holidays in Aspen without him.

Hadid described Banuelos as a "gust of fresh air" when they first met in an interview conducted in May of last year. He is the youngest Mexican cowboy to be admitted into the Hall of Fame. In addition to working for his clients and family, he hopes to one day build a home and a family.

