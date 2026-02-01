Nicola Peltz’s dramatic weight loss explained, amid fan concern

Actress Nicola Peltz has recently taken to Instagram and shared a romantic carousel with her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham enjoying some fun and cozy dinner date together. But something about the pictures truly shocked the internet and hundreds poured in their concerning comments.

Nicola Peltz’s romantic date pics with Brooklyn Beckham leave fans concerned and here's why

Nicola, who has been amid a family feud from her in-laws, has been making headlines more often than usual. However this time, she is at the centre of attention due to the dramatic weight loss noticeable in the carousel of photos she posted from a vacation on social media.

She appears noticeably slimmer, with fans speculating that the change may be linked to the ongoing feud. The vacation comes amid intense public scrutiny, following Brooklyn’s recent remarks calling out his parents and claiming they have been overly controlling.

Several took to her comment section and shared their concerns. One wrote, “I hope you’re ok Nicola, take care”, another added, “Are you ANOREXIC ??” Another asked, “Are you okay? You’re looking scarily thin.”