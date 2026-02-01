Nicola Peltz’s dramatic weight loss explained, amid fan concern

Actress Nicola Peltz has recently taken to Instagram and shared a romantic carousel with her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham enjoying some fun and cozy dinner date together. But something about the pictures truly shocked the internet and hundreds poured in their concerning comments.
Nicola, who has been amid a family feud from her in-laws, has been making headlines more often than usual. However this time, she is at the centre of attention due to the dramatic weight loss noticeable in the carousel of photos she posted from a vacation on social media.
She appears noticeably slimmer, with fans speculating that the change may be linked to the ongoing feud. The vacation comes amid intense public scrutiny, following Brooklyn’s recent remarks calling out his parents and claiming they have been overly controlling.
Several took to her comment section and shared their concerns. One wrote, “I hope you’re ok Nicola, take care”, another added, “Are you ANOREXIC ??” Another asked, “Are you okay? You’re looking scarily thin.”
Meanwhile insider sources suggest that the drastic weight loss is intentional and there is nothing to be worried about. The actress is preparing her body for the role in her upcoming movie Prima. The source talking to a news publication said, “She's undergone a physical transformation and intense workout regimen for her role in Prima, where she portrays a prima ballerina”.
To portray a ballerina on screen, actresses often undergo intense physical transformations, including significant weight loss. In the previous years, films like Red Sparrow, too had similar demand where Jennifer Lawrence lost her weight for the role. Talking about her experience about the same, Jennifer once told, “Red Sparrow was the first time that I was really hungry, and disciplined. I remember having a meltdown, freaking out that I had eaten five banana chips.”
This is a clear reminder of how much actors push themselves to fully step into a character. Discipline, consistency, and dedication play a huge role behind the scenes. While only success shines through in the world, it is important to note the struggles that bring them to the spotlight as well.
As of now Nicola hasn’t given any official statement about her health but we can only hope that it is for a shoot and not a sad reality.
