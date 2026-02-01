The OG Real Housewives of New York cast has a show with rival network? Here's what we know

The original cast of the reality TV show Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) is all set for new ventures, signing a deal with E! but things might not be as simple as they sound. This comes following their break from the original network, NBCUniversal.

RHONY legacy continues: OG cast strikes deal with E! amid rivalry drama

The OG cast of RHONY initially wanted to strike a deal with Bravo, now the rival company of E! but things didn’t work out in their favour due to some monetary disputes. Both Bravo and E! were basically a part of NBCUniversal but became the sworn competitors after their split this month. E! is now owned by a new company called Versant.

So, when the cast of RHONY including Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon and Ramona Singer, failed at working with Bravo, they took shelter with the company’s rival. Back in 2022, Bravo did them dirty by hiring other new cast members with the intention of splitting the show into two with RHONY and RHONY: Legacy.

But fans didn’t quite embrace the new cast with open arms and the show was kinda abandoned. Following the failure, and with the OG cast going to the rival company, Bravo now might just be fighting for the show they originally created.