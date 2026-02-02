Ashish Chanchlani clarifies viral speedboat video, says it was fully scripted

Comedian-YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recently addressed the conversation surrounding a video he had shared on his Facebook account, which later went viral and was subsequently deleted. The clip showed Ashish on a speedboat with a group of tourists, where the boat operator appeared to be interacting with a woman seated next to him. Ashish’s Hindi remark in the moment led to varied reactions across social media platforms.
Ashish Chanchlani has landed in controversy after a viral video showed him mocking an Italian man with offensive remarks. Following severe backlash from influencers and users, the YouTuber deleted the clip. The controversy escalated after fellow influencer Rajat (@ouramericandream.vlogs) publicly called out Ashish for what he described as disrespectful behaviour abroad. Addressing the criticism, Ashish has claimed that the video was scripted, shot with consent, and has apologised for how it came across publicly.
As online discussions picked up pace, Ashish stepped forward to clarify the context behind the video and address assumptions being made around it. He explained that the video was planned, scripted, and shot with full consent from those involved.
In his clarification, Ashish wrote:
“Hello, before people jump to conclusions:
I need to clarify certain things. This entire video was taken with their permission, i asked them if i can shoot. It was a fully scripted video. You'll be surprised the guy even knew what i was talking about and we also joked about it later on. The girl in this video was from my Italy team, and she had a lot of fun while we shot for this Irrespective of this, i understand that this video comes across as promoting unruly behavior publicly, so i apologise and i have taken it down.”
Along with clarifying the facts, Ashish also acknowledged how the video could be perceived when viewed without context. Taking a responsible approach, he chose to remove the clip and issue an apology, highlighting his awareness of public sentiment and accountability as a digital star.