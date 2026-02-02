Ashish Chanchlani clarifies viral speedboat video, says it was fully scripted

Comedian-YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recently addressed the conversation surrounding a video he had shared on his Facebook account, which later went viral and was subsequently deleted. The clip showed Ashish on a speedboat with a group of tourists, where the boat operator appeared to be interacting with a woman seated next to him. Ashish’s Hindi remark in the moment led to varied reactions across social media platforms.

What led to the Ashish Chanchlani controversy?

Ashish Chanchlani has landed in controversy after a viral video showed him mocking an Italian man with offensive remarks. Following severe backlash from influencers and users, the YouTuber deleted the clip. The controversy escalated after fellow influencer Rajat (@ouramericandream.vlogs) publicly called out Ashish for what he described as disrespectful behaviour abroad. Addressing the criticism, Ashish has claimed that the video was scripted, shot with consent, and has apologised for how it came across publicly.