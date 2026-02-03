Three Dog Night’s Chuck Negron, voice behind Joy to the World, dies at 83

Chuck Negron, a founding member of Three Dog Night whose lead vocals powered a string of hits including Joy to the World, One and An Old Fashioned Love Song for one of the top rock acts of the late 1960s and early ’70s, died Monday. He was 83.

He died of complications from heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at his home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to his publicist Zach Farnum.

Chuck also sang lead on Easy To Be Hard and The Show Must Go On. The band’s other hits include Black and White, Mama Told Me (Not to Come), Never Been to Spain and Shambala.

In December 1972, the band hosted and performed on the inaugural edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. By 1975, album sales had declined and the band had its last Billboard Hot 100 hit with Till the World Ends. Internal strife fractured the group and it fell apart the next year.