Wamiqa Gabbi channels her Moira Rose in a stunning stylish tribute to Catherine O’Hara

Wamiqa Gabbi recently taking to Instagram has channeled her inner Moira Rosa from Schitt’s Creek, paying homage to the legend herself, Catherine O’Hara, in the most stunning way. Dressed in black, she stepped out in this striking look on the red carpet, before sharing the photos on social media, bringing out the most exquisite look to life.

Dressed in black, Wamiqa Gabbi brings Moira Rose’s iconic energy to the Red Carpet

Catherine O’Hara has been an absolute legend in the history of cinema who has recently passed away leaving behind a legacy that has been etched in the history of films forever. In order to pay her a tribute, Wamiqa pulled out a look that awed the fans around the world.

She was dressed in a sleek black bodycon dress, but the most striking element of the look was her wig. Styled to evoke a ’90s retro vibe while still feeling modern and refined, it elevated the entire ensemble. Keeping things chic and elegant, her clean and minimal makeup allowed her statement green-stoned ring that was revealed at the every end of the carousel, to truly shine.

Captioning the post the actress wrote, “A silhouette inspired by confidence. A wig inspired by audacity! Thank you Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose). We are forever changed. And overdressed.”