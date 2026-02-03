Wamiqa Gabbi channels her Moira Rose in a stunning stylish tribute to Catherine O’Hara

Wamiqa Gabbi recently taking to Instagram has channeled her inner Moira Rosa from Schitt’s Creek, paying homage to the legend herself, Catherine O’Hara, in the most stunning way. Dressed in black, she stepped out in this striking look on the red carpet, before sharing the photos on social media, bringing out the most exquisite look to life.
Catherine O’Hara has been an absolute legend in the history of cinema who has recently passed away leaving behind a legacy that has been etched in the history of films forever. In order to pay her a tribute, Wamiqa pulled out a look that awed the fans around the world.
She was dressed in a sleek black bodycon dress, but the most striking element of the look was her wig. Styled to evoke a ’90s retro vibe while still feeling modern and refined, it elevated the entire ensemble. Keeping things chic and elegant, her clean and minimal makeup allowed her statement green-stoned ring that was revealed at the every end of the carousel, to truly shine.
Captioning the post the actress wrote, “A silhouette inspired by confidence. A wig inspired by audacity! Thank you Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose). We are forever changed. And overdressed.”
The look was loved by her fans who praised her for experimenting with her style alongside having the utmost fun with fashion. Wamiqa has always been bold with her fashion choices and this time with a tribute as this, she perfectly pulled out her understated elegance.
One of the fans wrote, “One Moon one Sun one Wamiqa”. Another added, “That's so cute in short hair”.
On the work front, Wamiqa has signed a lot of projects and her schedule looks as packed as it can be. With close to nine films lined up across several genres, she is ready to awe her audience with her stellar performances. Her upcoming projects include Bhoot Bangla, Kuku Ki Kundali, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, Tiki Taka, Genie, G2, and a few more that she’s keeping under wraps for now.