From Jubilee to Black Warrant to Freedom at Midnight: Sidhant refuses to be a typecast

In an industry known for placing actors in convenient boxes, Sidhant has made it his mission to be impossible to categorise. Over the past few years, he's inhabited three wildly contrasting characters that showcase not just range, but a deliberate artistic philosophy of remaining unpredictable.
As playwright Jay Khanna in Jubilee, he embodied the dreams and darkness of Bollywood's golden age, a character navigating ambition, identity, and ultimately paying the price of stardom with nuanced intensity. Then came his chilling transformation into Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant, where he captured the predatory charm and sociopathic intelligence of one of history's most notorious serial killers with unsettling authenticity.
Most recently, he's taken on the monumental responsibility of playing Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Freedom at Midnight Seasons 1 and 2, bringing India's first Prime Minister to life during the nation's most defining era. Three characters, three completely different universes and one actor refusing to be defined by any single role.
His ability to disappear completely into these vastly different characters, coupled with his selective approach to script choices and commitment to genre-hopping with intention rather than chasing visibility, is what sets Sidhant apart. Jay Khanna required him to channel the vulnerability and hunger of an industry outsider, clawing his way into cinema's inner circles.
Charles Sobhraj demanded he access something far darker and adapt his persona to befit a more unsettling, manipulative charisma of a man who could charm and kill with equal ease and no remorse.
Playing Pandit Nehru meant embodying a towering historical figure with dignity, intelligence, while also carrying the weight of a nation's hopes, yet making him feel human and relatable rather than merely historical. Each role has demanded complete physical, vocal, and psychological transformation, which Sidhant has approached with single-minded focus of building a career where he can look back and be proud of, and not just to collect credits.
In an interview, he mentioned, "I believe in the mystique of the universe, what’s meant for you will find you. Once you discover your talent, you just want to explore more. With Jubilee, I created a character inspired by that era. Then I felt I must expand. I wanted to be challenged, otherwise I get bored. These characters just came along and I embraced them."
If one were to go back and bare witness, Sidhant's career trajectory stands out as refreshingly old-school, because of the actor's commitment to craft over convenience. The shape-shifter, as he's earned his reputation in the industry, isn't chasing a "type" or building a brand around a single persona.
Instead, he's constructing a filmography that reads like a showcase of versatility, from period dramas and psychological thrillers to historical biopics, each demanding something entirely different from him as a performer. His philosophy seems simple but revolutionary. The moment the audience thinks they know what a particular Sidhant performance looks like, he wants to and ends up proving them wrong.
"Acting truly happened when I hit rock bottom. I was transitioning from television to films. I did a cameo in a film that didn’t do well, and suddenly no one was calling me. I had to decide — leave Mumbai or risk everything. I invested all my savings, went to London for a month and a half, trained with someone there; and that’s where I tasted magic. That’s when I found my direction," Sidhant added.
Whether capturing the vulnerability of an aspiring actor, the menace of a serial killer, or the gravitas of a nation-builder, Sidhant is building the kind of career that entertains, but also commands respect. In doing so, he's quietly becoming one of Indian cinema's most exciting shape-shifters and building a reputation as an actor who refuses to be boxed in because he knows the real magic happens when you're willing to be anyone but yourself.