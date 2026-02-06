Exclusive: Priyanshu Painyuli explores new horizons with ZomCom and directorial debut Jaagar

Embodying the word ‘chameleon’ might just be second nature to actor Priyanshu Painyuli, the star known for numerous roles across OTT and the big screen. As Robin in Mirzapur, he showcased a certain quirky yet serious personality amid a bloody world of violence. As Bhavesh Joshi in the now-cult vigilante film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, he is the voice of a generation, an immovable force who does not rest to attain justice, even if it means losing his life. More recently, his role in Pippa, as Major Ram Mehta, Priyanshu really pushed himself to great lengths, depicting the horrors and bravery of a soldier who turns into a prisoner of war. Even if it means switching between projects, this artiste just does not miss! With the tides changing with the turn of the year and a month already in, Priyanshu does not rest on his laurels as he itches to remain creative in between releases with some exciting projects of his own. Case in point, his now-streaming vertical web-series ZomCom. With this project, Priyanshu turns writer and director, creating short episodes amounting to a total of 20 minutes, engaging viewers in a gripping tale of a man turning into a monster-like personality. Highly experimental in its visuals and with even deeper subtext layered under, the filmmaker breaks down the project with an exclusive chat about this experimental project. He also delves into his lesser known Bengaluru connections and a ritual he follows every time he is in the city, what motivates him to pursue different acting roles every single time and peek into his upcoming feature-length directorial debut, Jaagar.