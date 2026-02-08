Central Cee has converted to Islam, he confirms during livestream

Central Cee did not drop a single this week. But during a casual livestream with content creator PlaqueBoyMax, the West London rapper paused the usual banter to make a personal announcement: he has converted to Islam after taking the Shahada. He also revealed that he has adopted the name Aqeel, though spellings vary across early coverage. Very soon the clips were circulating the internet, sparking congratulations, debate, curiosity and the inevitable hot takes from people who discovered theology five minutes ago.

Central Cee, born as Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, has rarely spoken publicly about religion or spiritual life. At 27, he sits in that rare space where UK rap crosses cleanly into global pop economics: billions of streams, international tours, brand heat still rising.

Career-wise, the trajectory is steep and steady. Public reactions have followed a familiar celebrity pattern. Some fans have framed the move as a sign of personal growth. Others are already scrutinising lyrics, past behaviour and future content for evidence of a moral reboot. The internet expects transformation to be immediate, visible and narratively satisfying. The announcement may have taken seconds, the life change will not.