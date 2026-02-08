Lisa of BLACKPINK to star in Netflix’s Notting Hill-inspired rom-com

Lisa of BLACKPINK is officially stepping into Hollywood. The global icon who made her acting debut with The White Lotus Season 3 is now all set to make an appearance in a Netflix rom-com inspired by the 1999 classic Notting Hill.

A love for Notting Hill landed in film casting: Lisa of BLACKPINK steps in Hollywood!

The upcoming film marks a sweet reunion of Lisa and David Bernad who was the executive producer in The White Lotus. The idea for the project reportedly sparked on set of the series, where the two bonded over their shared love for the classic Notting Hill. Seeing the popularity of the show, David decided to take that spark and turn it into a full-fledged film. As per reports the film will be a mix of classic sensibility, pairing global celebrity with grounded, character-driven storytelling.

Netflix sharing a post on social media announced Lisa’s appearance in the film. The post wrote, “LISA will star in a new ‘Notting Hill-inspired’ romantic comedy feature for Netflix written by Katie Silberman (Booksmart, Set It Up)!” As of now nothing else including the title, storyline or crew has been revealed but this as a whole is a big one for fans to drool over.