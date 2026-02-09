Anupam Kher lost his credit card and what happened next shocked netizens

Anupam shared what he was the most amazed by; Sanjay Yadav's humility. While praising the guard's humble nature, the actor said in the caption: “Sabse mazedaar aur impressive baat yeh thi ki woh apni imaandari ko lekar bilkul casual the. Jab maine tareef ki toh bole, ‘Ismein kaunsi badi baat hai!’ Wah Yadav ji, bahut accha laga! Jai ho!”

The video quickly received praise from netizens because they appreciated both the actor’s act of gratitude as well as the guard’s integrity. A user said: “Yeh kahaani chhoti nahin- it restores faith quietly. Moments like this remind us that integrity doesn’t perform, it simply exists. Beautifully human, deeply grounding.”

Another person commented, “Great deed. Above all showing gratitude by filming it.” A third insta user said, “Great sir...and correct ...imandari jinda hai..aur jinda rahagi...lakin is jindadili koi aap jesey celebrity aur bada saktey hai...The way you did ...if other celebrity also follows the same then ..it will get improve more ...hope for the best.”

Anupam Kher was most recently featured in his directorial venture Tanvi The Great, which marked the debut of Shubhangi Dutt. He will shortly join an ensemble cast including Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, Parvinn Dabass, Tara Sharma and Ravi Kishan for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the long awaited sequel to the classic 2006 film. It has been reported that Umesh Bisht, the director behind Gyaarah Gyaarah and Pagglait, has returned to direct the sequel.