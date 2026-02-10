Arijit Singh joins Anoushka Shankar at Kolkata concert

When the artist often cited as the voice of a generation decided to quit playback singing, bereaved fans found respite in his promise to continue his career by returning to Indian Classical Music and after Arijit Singh’s first concert following his retirement where he shared the stage with sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar and percussionist Bickram Ghosh on Sunday, it is safe to say that he delivered on his promise, and impressively at that.

Kolkata's Netaji Indoor stadium witnesses Arijit Singh’s emotional Indian classical music alongside sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar

The energy at the Netaji Indoor Stadium shifted from thrilling anticipation to emotional familiarity as the artist walked on to the stage amid thunderous applause to reveal that he was quite humanly skittish about this monumental move at the peak of his career.

"I am very nervous. Thank you for having me,” said Arijit as he went on to perform Maya Bhora Raati a Bengali composition by the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar and originally sung by Lakshmi Shankar. His vocals blended with instrumentals from the sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar and Pandit Bickram Ghosh on the tabla. Probing deeper into the details of the evening, several elements of Arijit Singh’s comeback after breaking away from the commercial space resonate with the very reasons that prompted his retirement.