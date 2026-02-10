Kennedy trailer: Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone stun in Anurag Kashyap’s gritty neo-noir thriller

After receiving a 7-minute standing ovation following the film’s initial screening at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Anurag Kashyap’s much-awaited Kennedy is finally coming home. The trailer for Anurag’s latest thriller is finally out and it looks like the director’s darkest ever exploration of urban underbellies, morally grey vigilantes and corrupt systems collapsing on themselves.

After Cannes ovation, Anurag Kashyap’s thriller Kennedy set to stream on Zee5

Beginning with the opening line from the protagonist who is introduced as a man who has killed so many people in the last six years that he has lost count, Uday Shetty’s story unravels. Rahul Bhat’s character leads the story as Uday Shetty’s double life as a cab driver is revealed to be a facade hiding his real identity as an ex-cop living under the alias Kennedy.

As a man who is believed to be dead by the government, Kennedy operates as a ruthless assassin working for the commissioner of police. The premise sits comfortably within the niche of Kashyap’s long standing fascination with anti-heroes navigating socio-political terrains steeped in crime and corruption, guided by the greater goal of dismantling larger systemic evils.