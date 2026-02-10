Kennedy trailer: Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone stun in Anurag Kashyap’s gritty neo-noir thriller

After receiving a 7-minute standing ovation following the film’s initial screening at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Anurag Kashyap’s much-awaited Kennedy is finally coming home. The trailer for Anurag’s latest thriller is finally out and it looks like the director’s darkest ever exploration of urban underbellies, morally grey vigilantes and corrupt systems collapsing on themselves.
Beginning with the opening line from the protagonist who is introduced as a man who has killed so many people in the last six years that he has lost count, Uday Shetty’s story unravels. Rahul Bhat’s character leads the story as Uday Shetty’s double life as a cab driver is revealed to be a facade hiding his real identity as an ex-cop living under the alias Kennedy.
As a man who is believed to be dead by the government, Kennedy operates as a ruthless assassin working for the commissioner of police. The premise sits comfortably within the niche of Kashyap’s long standing fascination with anti-heroes navigating socio-political terrains steeped in crime and corruption, guided by the greater goal of dismantling larger systemic evils.
Sunny Leone’s character Charlie is introduced as a deeply disturbed, yet glamorous addition to the plotline that elevates the drama by positioning her in contrast with the cold-hearted and murderous persona of Uday Shetty’s Kennedy. Lots of elements from Charlie’s styling to the dynamics of her character carry strong connotations that place the film within Anurag’s signature world and the larger neo-noir genre.
Anurag’s critique of a broken judicial system is positioned as the central theme of the film that grapples with the morality of creating desensitised assassins like Kennedy to create a semblance of social justice and redemption. This narrative plays out on a visually gripping filmscape of intense action, violence and dark glamour which promises a thrilling watch.
The film which is set to release on Zee5 will be available for streaming from 20 February 2026 onwards.
(Written by Akhila Thomas)